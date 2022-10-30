Doctor Aphra Receives New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Doctor Aphra is a fascinating Star Wars character, and I am honestly surprised she has the latest this long. First introduced in Marcel Comics' first volume of Darth Vader, this archaeologist was hired by the deadly Dark Lord. She survived her encounter by faking her own death and then went on to pursue her own goals. She is accompanied by some deadly assassin droid with the protocol droid Triple-Zero (0-0-0) and Astromech Beetee (BT-1). Her adventures even introduced the Star Wars world to the deadly bounty hunter Wookie known as Black Krrsantan. Her popularity even gave her and her droids figures in Hasbro's popular The Black Series. These are some of the hottest Doctor Aphra collectibles you can get, and now another has arrived!

Coming out of Hasbro's MCM London Comic Con Star Wars reveals, a new comic-inspired figure has arrived. Doctor Aphra is on a new mission as she joins The Black Series once again with a new comic-accurate figure. Featuring her trenchcoat design, this lady is beautifully sculpted and features a blaster and signature pilot cap which can be removed. She will come in new window-less packaging, which is new for Hasbro's comic line, which is slightly disappointing.

Unlike the Marvel Comics War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett in Disguise The Black Series figure, this new design just adds a panel to the box. The Boba Fett box just removed the plastic window but still had the figure inside and was able to see him directly. This new package now removes that window entirely, taking up the new The Black Series design. It is not that big of an issue, but surprising they are going this route while still keeping the flap. Doctor Aphra is a welcoming figure to this line, and now new fans do not that to make a deal with a Sith Lord to acquire one. This archeologist is set to be a Fan-Channel exclusive release and is set to go up for pre-order on November 1, 2022. Pre-orders should be around $27.99 (like previous comic-inspired figures), set for a Spring 2023 release, and fans will be able to find her at BBTS, EE and here.