Samurai Jack Returns to Mezco Toyz with New 5 Points Collection

Mezco Toyz is back as they return to the future, or is it the past, with a new 5 Points collection for Samurai Jack

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils new Samurai Jack 5 Points collection with three detailed 3.75" figures from the hit Cartoon Network series

Deluxe set includes Jack, Mad Jack, and Aku with swappable parts, weapons, and multiple display options for collectors

Each Samurai Jack figure comes individually packaged in retro-style blister cards perfect for display or collecting

Pre-orders now live for $66 with January 2026 release date bringing the legendary animated series back to toy shelves

Samurai Jack was created by Genndy Tartakovsky and is a groundbreaking animated series that debuted on Cartoon Network in 2001. It followed a nameless samurai who was sent into a dystopian future by the evil shape‑shifting demon known as Aku. Jack was armed with a magic katana, the only way to defeat Aku, and since he was removed from his time, Aku won. He must now journey across this new world and find a way, back, back to the past to defeat Aku. The legend of Samurai Jack is now returning to Mezco Toyz as they have unveiled their latest Mezco 5 Points collection.

Three separately packaged Samurai Jack figures are included with this set, featuring Jack, Aku, and Mad Jack. Coming to life right from the hit Cartoon Network series, each figure is nicely detailed and stands 3.75" tall. Jack and Mad Jack get swappable arms and lower bodies, with Aku getting a second head and scorpion form. Mezco Toyz has this Deluxe 5 Points Set priced at $66, and pre-orders are already live with a January 2026 release.

Mezco Toyz 5 Points Collection – Samurai Jack

"Samurai Jack, the noble warrior, slices his way into the 5 Points lineup – and he's not alone. This deluxe set features Samurai Jack, the chaotic Mad Jack, and Master of Darkness himself, Aku! From the critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series, Samurai Jack battles his way through a strange and treacherous world, seeking a path back to the past and a chance to end Aku's reign once and for all! Each figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display."

Samurai Jack – a stoic samurai navigating a dystopian future, Jack features 5 interchangeable arms, 2 interchangeable stances, and his legendary katana & sheath which he can hold.

Mad Jack – a chaotic manifestation of Jack's inner darkness, Mad Jack features 6 interchangeable arms, 2 interchangeable stances, and a katana & sheath which he can hold.

Aku – a shape-shifting master of evil, Aku features 2 interchangeable head portraits and a scorpion version of himself.

