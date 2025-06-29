Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, masters of the universe

Masters of the Universe Man-At-Arms BBTS Exclusive Statue Arrives

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including Masters of the Universe

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a 1/10 scale Man-At-Arms statue from Masters of the Universe Snake Men era.

Exclusive to Big Bad Toy Store, this highly detailed piece stands 9” tall and features Snake Armor design.

Man-At-Arms is depicted with his mace and hook hand, inspired by the 1980s and 2002 MOTU toy lines.

Pre-order now for $219.99 with expected release in Q4 2025; perfect for Masters of the Universe collectors.

Iron Studios is back with a new set of 1/10 art scale statues, including a return to Eternia. Releasing as a Bg Bad Toy Store exclusive, Man-At-Arms, aka Duncan, is back with a new Masters of the Universe statue. Man-At-Arms is returning to another iconic era of the Masters of the Universe line with the rise of the Snake Men. The Snake Men era introduced a new faction of villains to Eternia, led by King Hiss, an ancient sorcerer who hides a mass of serpents beneath his skin. It was initially released in the late 1980s as part of Mattel's toy line and expanded in the 2002 animated series.

The Snake Men were ancient enemies of Eternia who returned to challenge both He-Man and Skeletor. This arrival includes new outfits and looks for our heroes like Man-At-Arms, who is intricately detailed with this new 9" tall statue. The statue faithfully captures the Mattel Snake Armor toy with impressive realistic detail, with a mace in hand and a hook hand equipped. Prepare to take down King Hiss in style with this statue that is up for pre-order exclusively on Big Bad Toy Store for $219.99 with a Q4 2025 release.

