Doctor Doom Becomes Sorcerer Supreme with New Marvel Legends

Step into the Marvel Universe with Hasbro once again as they unveil their new Fan Channel Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Doom

Article Summary Doctor Doom claims the title of Sorcerer Supreme in Marvel’s bold new event, One World Under Doom.

Doom reshapes the Marvel Universe, creating a global empire and introducing sweeping reforms worldwide.

Hasbro reveals a Marvel Legends Doctor Doom figure styled after his Sorcerer Supreme appearance.

The collectible features the Cloak of Levitation, Eye of Agamotto, and swappable magical accessories.

One World Under Doom (2025) is a bold, nine-issue Marvel Comics crossover event that dramatically reshapes the Marvel Universe's status quo. Written by Ryan North with striking art by R.B. Silva and colors from David Curiel, the saga begins after Doctor Doom seizes the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange. He emerges from his Latverian stronghold to proclaim himself Emperor of the World, forming a global empire dubbed "United Latveria". His first order of business was to save the world with universal healthcare, education, end war, and sway public opinion.

Doom has succeeded on all accounts, and now Hasbro is bringing Doctor Doom to life with a new Marvel Legends figure, capturing his new Sorcerer Supreme look. He features his look from the One World Under Doom arc with Cloak of Levitation featuring the Eye of Agamotto. Doom also comes with a pair of swappable hands and some arcane magic to save the world and look good while doing it. Pre-orders are already live for this Fan Channel exclusive Marvel Legends release for $27.99 with a January 2026 release date.

Doctor Doom – Fantastic Four: One World Under Doom

"To stop a vampire apocalypse, Doctor Strange must give the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme to Doctor Doom, but now Doom has further plans to save the world—one world under Emperor Doom. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Emperor Doom Fantastic Four figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Fantastic Four and One World Under Doom comics."

"This Emperor Doom action figure set comes with 4 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, 2 magic effect; plus Doctor Strange's Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto. Pose Emperor Doom conquering all he sees and reimagine Fantastic Four and Marvel comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

