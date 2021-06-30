Donald Ducks Starts His New Adventure With Good Smile Company

Donald Duck is back, and Good Smile Company is sending him on a solo adventure to your Disney collection. This iconic Disney character is getting his very own Nendoroid figure from Good Smile Company and is loaded with amazing detail. Donald Duck will come with three different face plates allowing fans to display him with standard, winking, or his go-to angry expression. Other optional parts will include two different duck bills, three eye parts, and even a special magnet that shows off a stuck duck on any surface. Disney fans are getting a real treat with this figure and are loaded with bright colors and awesome articulation that fans will want in their collection.

Donald Duck fans will love to see this classic Disney character back in his bright blue sailor costume once again. He has an excellent set of accessories and swappable parts that give this duck a near united supply of awesome poses. The Disney Donald Duck Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $74.99 ad set to release in May 2022. Pre-orders are live here and are set to stay open until August 18, 2022, so get yours in before time runs out. Be sure to add other Disney Nendoroid figures to your collection, like the recently revealed Minnie Mouse figure.

"Donald Duck is joining the Nendoroid series! The long-beloved Disney character Donald Duck is joining the Nendoroid series! In addition to a standard face plate, the Nendoroid also comes with a winking face plate and an angry face plate! Two different bill parts that can be attached to each face plate are included as well. His sailor hat is also removable, and can be attached to a special support arm to be displayed in midair. Optional parts include 3 kinds of eye parts to pose him looking different directions and a ring of cartoon stars to display over his head. A magnet is also included in the lower body of the figure, allowing you to display him at though comically stuck in a wall on metal surfaces with the included film sheet. Be sure to add him to your collection!"