DST Reveals New Deadpool & Wolverine Premier Collection Statue

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Diamond Select Toys including Deadpool Premier Collection Statue

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys unveils a 11" Deadpool & Wolverine Premier Collection statue.

Statue features Deadpool, Headpool, and Dogpool from live-action designs.

Limited edition: Only 3,000 statues available for $200 each, pre-orders open.

Designed by Nelson X Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella, releases Q4 2025.

The Deadpool Corps first appeared in Prelude to Deadpool Corps #1-5 (2010), created by Victor Gischler and Rob Liefeld. This team of Deadpool variants would arrive from across the multiverse and be formed by the cosmic entity known as the Contemplator. They were summoned together to combat a universal threat known as the Awareness. The team includes Deadpool from Earth-616, Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, Dogpool, and Headpool. Headpool is a zombified, disembodied Deadpool head that was pulled from the popular Marvel Zombies universe. We saw the return of Headpool in Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine, even if it was for a short time.

Diamond Select Toys is putting a variety of Pools together once again as they debut their latest Premier Collection Statue. Deadpool, Headpool, and Dogpool are together again for one impressive statue that comes in at 11" tall. The statue captures all three of their live-action designs in great detail, with a display base capturing their street battle. Diamond Select Toys has this deadly trio limited to only 3,000 pieces and with a $200 price tag. Merc with a Mouth fans will be able to bring them home in Q4 2025, and pre-orders are already live online and at your local comic book store.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Deadpool Premier Collection Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Pools of the world unite! The Merc with a Mouth is based on his appearance in Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, holding Headpool under one arm and a sword in the other hand while Dogpool sits by his feet in this approximately 11-inch resin statue. Part of DST's Premier Collection, this 1/7 scale statue stands atop a smoking rubble base, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson X Asencio, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"

