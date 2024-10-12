Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: mezco toyz, rumble society

Mezco Debuts RumbleCon Exclusive The Decapod Gang One:12 Figures

Mezco Toyz debust their new RumbleCon Exclsuive as they finally bring some Doc Nocturnal villains to life with the Decapod Gang

Article Summary Mezco debuts RumbleCon NYCC 2024 exclusive: Decapod Gang One:12 Collective figures.

Decapod Gang features The Carboune Brothers with hats, glasses, and weapons.

The exclusive 2-pack is priced at $185 and available at New York Comic Con Booth #1253.

Figures include three head portraits, vintage suits, gatling-tommy guns, and Fredo the Mantis Shrimp.

Mezco Toys is ready for NYCC 2024, along with their very own Rumble Con 2024, which will be filled with teasers for new Rumble Society figures. To kick off the upcoming events, Mezco has debuted their new One:12 Collective figure set. Some long-awaited villains from the world of Doc Nocturnal have arrived as the Decapod Gang has arrived. This crustacean-crime syndicate are ruthless aquatic gangsters and more specifically, The Carboune Brothers are on the job. Clyde and Dingy are bringing the fury to Doc Nocturnal's doorstep with this 2-Pack that features futile head sculpts, hats, glasses, removable overcoats, and plenty of weapons with effects.

Mezco does an incredible job with their original Rumble Society figures and it is always a treat to see characters from previous teasers getting their own figures. The One:12 The Decapod Gang: The Carboune Brothers 2-pack are priced at $185, and are a Mezco Toyz exclusive. The online release is already waitlisted but fans can hit up New York Comic Con for another chance to purchase this exclusive at Mezco Toyz Booth #1253.

RumbleCon 2024 – The Decapod Gang: The Carboune Brothers

"Crime is tough business… Together they would make a killing. The Decapod Gang is making moves! This crustacean-crime syndicate has their sights set on nothing less than owning Providence… by any means necessary. This Two-Pack is jam-packed with gangland goodies including: three interchangeable head portraits and four mix n' match menacing mandibles. Dressed to kill in tailored, vintage style suits that lay-right underneath sleek twill overcoats with satin lining and posable wire features. Silk-like neck ties, fedoras, sunglasses and paid-off polished shoes round out their dapper look— the only thing possibly sharper than these two is their switch blade."

"The Carboune Brothers' Clyde and Dingy, bring a new level of danger to their trade with a stockpile that packs heat: a magnum revolver, an automatic hand gun, a sawed-off shotty, two customized gatling-tommy guns, a submachine gun, a switchblade and a time bomb… And let's not forget little Fredo the Mantis Shrimp!"

