Funko Hollywood Celebrates Dune with Photo Op, Pop Figures, and Props

The Funko Hollywood store has new Dune Pop! figures from the upcoming movie. At their Hollywood storefront location, they also have props from the film displayed as well as an exclusive life-size Dune Funko box photo op. The Pop! figures from the new Dune film available at Funko Hollywood are Paul Atreides, Duncan Idaho, Baron Harkonnen, Lady Jessica, Duke Leto, Chani, Paul Atreides, and Feyd Rautha. You can also add these to your own Pop collection as pre-orders for this wave can be found here.

Fans can visit Funko's flagship Hollywood store from October 1st to 15th to celebrate the release of the film with their favorite Dune items, including Dune Pop! Figures. Fans also have the opportunity to take a picture inside the massive Dune-wrapped Pop! box on-site and view props and artifacts from the original set of the film. Among the props from the film on display are the pain box, various swords and weapons, a sand collector, and a fremkit.

A larger-than-life, immersive pop culture experience, Funko's flagship Hollywood store brings fans closer to the fandoms they love, including Jurassic Park, Marvel, DC, Disney, Fortnite, Overwatch, Star Wars, pop culture mascots, and more. It opened its doors in November 2019 and showcases items from the most adored and iconic franchises in film, TV, sports, music and more. The store, located on Hollywood Boulevard, is open Wednesday–Friday from 12-6 PM and 10 AM-6 PM Saturday and Sunday.

From Academy Award® nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and starring an all-star cast, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures' highly anticipated epic action-adventure film Dune will transform Funko Hollywood into every cinema lover's dream this October. Based on the 1965 acclaimed novel by science fiction author Frank Herbert, Dune follows the adventures of Paul Atreides, the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy. Dune releases across the United States in cinemas and on HBO Max October 22.

