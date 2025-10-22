Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Happycat Industries, Super Action Stuff

Enhance Your Collection with the Super Action Stuff The Bloody Crate

Happycat Industries is back with more ways to enhance your action figure display with new Super Action Stuff like the Bloody Crate

Article Summary The Bloody Crate packs 16 gruesome blood and gore effects for 1/12-scale action figure displays.

Enhance scenes with splattering blood, exit wounds, organs, and weapon stains for dioramas and photos.

Includes weapons like crowbars, bats, axe, boxing gloves, and a sci-fi crate for storage and stacking.

Compatible with Marvel Legends, NECA, and other 6- to 7-inch action figures; pre-order for $29.99 now.

Get ready for The Bloody Crate, coming soon from Super Action Stuff, which is a must‑have add‑on for serious 1/12‑scale figure displays. Prepare to deliver some dramatic gore and weaponry to elevate your collectible scenes, with extra accessories that we rarely get. Inside the crate, collectors will find a total of 16 gruesome blood‑and‑guts accessories, with everything from dripping blood splatters to small gore effects and even slimy weapon stains. The Bloody Crate is designed to work seamlessly with many popular figure lines in the 6‑ to 7‑inch range, making it perfect for your Marvel Legends Blade or any of NECA's wicked horror figures like Terrifier.

This accessory set will allow diorama‑builders and action‑figure photographers to ramp up the visual intensity of their setups, bringing their figures and displays up a notch. The accessory kit will also have some weapons, including a crowbar, axe, spiked bat, baseball bat, and boxing gloves. Everything is packed in a sci-fi-themed crate, which is stackable with other Super Action Stuff crates like the Cursed Crate. Pre-orders are already live for Super Action Stuff's The Bloody Crate for $29.99 with a December 2025 release date.

Super Action Stuff The Bloody Crate Action Figure Accessory Set

"The BLOODY CRATE by Super Action Stuff is a set including over 26 accessories compatible with 1/12 scale action figures. This set includes a sci-fi styled crate with removable lid, numerous gory translucent blood effects, a pair of white colored boxing gloves, gold baseball bat, spiked bat, axe and crowbar. Bloody effects come in all shapes and sizes including a heart and brain, exit wounds, impact effects, different splashes, blood effects that can fit on spiked and bladed weapons, and a splashing red vomiting effect. The sci-fi crate can be stacked on top of other versions and the Cursed Crate."

Contents

Translucent blood effects set

Pair of white boxing gloves

Gold baseball bat

Spiked bat

Axe

Crowbar

Sci-fi crate

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!