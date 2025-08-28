Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: goosebumps, RSVLTS

Reader Beware with RSVLTS New & Haunted Goosebumps Collection

Get ready for some haunted and spooky nostalgia as RSVLTS has unveiled their brand new Goosebumps collection

RSVLTS has just unveiled their brand-new Goosebumps apparel collection, and it's a nostalgic blast straight out of the '90s horror boom. Inspired by the wildly popular book series created by R.L. Stine, this collection features button-downs loaded with eye-popping prints, creepy-cool artwork, and a heavy dose of retro charm. Fans of the original books will instantly recognize cover art like The Haunted Mask, Night of the Living Dummy, and Welcome to Horrorland. From the return of Slappy, to Mummys rising, and Scarecrows walking at midnight, each Goosebumps legend is faithfully recreated in vivid detail using RSVLTS' signature KUNUFLEX fabric.

The Goosebumps series first hit shelves in 1992, quickly becoming a defining part of '90s kid culture. With their neon-colored titles, dripping fonts, and creepy illustrations by Tim Jacobus, the books were impossible to ignore. Each one told a standalone horror story, usually starring kids who found themselves in wildly terrifying situations—haunted masks, living dolls, evil cameras, and monsters galore. Now RSVLTS and Curly the Skeleton are ready to bring back the Goosebumps Book Club with four haunted button-downs, two hats, and a truly twisted Reversible Jacket filled with childhood horror memories.

The new collection doesn't just celebrate Goosebumps; it brings it to life in a new way. These aren't simple costumes; they're wearable tributes that merge sleek streetwear style with the infamous childhood horror that started it all. Whether you grew up reading the books under your blanket with a flashlight or you're just discovering them through modern Hulu reboots, RSVLTS's new Goosebumps collection is a perfect mix of creepy and cool, which will surely sell out. From a trip to the book fair and colorful logos to Return to Horrorland and a visit from Slappy, this is the Goosebumps collection you are looking for. The entire collection is already up for purchase on RSVLTS.com, and remember, "Reader beware… you're in for a scare!"

