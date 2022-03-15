Willy Wonka Arrives at Build-A-Bear Workshop with Online Exclusive

It looks like Build-A-Bear Workshop has the Golden Tickets as they reveal their newest Online Exclusive bear. Willy Wonka is back and is a bear this time as a new collectible arrives from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. This adorable Candy Man features a new white fluffy bear with the iconic clothes of Wonka with the purple suit and red hat. He will come with a Golden Ticket accessory as well, and the clothes will be offered separately for fans who want to customize their own bear. Build-A-Bear Workshop really knocks it out of the park with their online exclusives and fans can buy him right now and here for $55. Be sure to add one or hundreds of the new Oompa Loopa Companion Bears as well to bring home the entire chocolate factory to your collection.

"Happy Hugs Teddy found the Golden Ticket! This adorable bear is dressed in its own Willy Wonka costume to make a gift idea that's sweeter than chocolate. The legendary Candy Man from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" is even more enchanting with the Golden Ticket on his paw pad. Give a gift of pure imagination with this fun Willy Wonka gift set!"

"Dress your furry friend just like the legendary Candy Man himself! Your furry friend will be ready to give a tour of Willy Wonka's magical factory when wearing this purple suit and red top hat. The Golden Ticket attaches to your furry friend's paw as an appetizing accessory. It's a fun way to relive the magic of the classic movie!"

"Oompa Loompa doopity-do, here is an adorable plush for you! This mini Oompa Loompa plush looks just like one of the famous workers at Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. This prestuffed plush has orange fur with green hair and the Oompa Loompa outfit on its body. It also comes with the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" logo on its paw pad to make a splendiferous gift for movie fans!"