Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Ahsoka, enso rings, star wars

Enso Rings Gets Ready for Ahsoka with New Star Wars Ring Collection

A new adventure awaits Star Wars fans as a new live-action series hits TV series and Enso Rings is celebrating with new rings

A new adventure awaits in a galaxy far, far away as a new Star Wars series arrives tonight on Disney+. Ahsoka will follow the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker after the events of Return of the Jedi and during the time of The Mandalorian. Enso Rings has unveiled a new set of silicone rings based on the legendary force wielder featuring her distinct symbols and designs. Three rings are getting featured with a specialty crafted DualTone ring with her likeness, another with Ahoska's name in the Star Wars language Aurebesh, and a 3-ring stackable set with some of her signature colors. Bring balance to the Force with Enso Rings right here, with multiple bundles being offered. If you need more Star Wars flair in your life, then be sure to also check out their new Star Wars floral collection right here.

Wear the World of Ahoska with Enso Rings Newest Drop

"Step into a galaxy far, far away with the latest Star Wars™ Enso Rings –the Ahsoka Tano Ring Collection. Inspired by Ahsoka Tano, this extraordinary ring collection pays tribute to the fearless leader and her heroism throughout the galaxy. The Ahsoka Tano™ Ring features expert etching and DualTone sapphire and pearl design that embodies her warrior spirit—paired with the Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh™ Ring, this copper-colored ring is etched with Ahsoka's name in Aurebesh, honoring her legacy as a respected leader and a formidable fighter in the Star Wars universe."

"Launching today, each ring will retail for $49.99, available in sizes 5 to 12. In addition, Enso Rings will also be offering bundle options: Option 1 – Ahsoka Tano Ring™ and Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh™, or 3 Stackable for $79.99 & Option 2 – Ahsoka Tano Ring™ and Ahsoka Tano Aurebesh™ + 3 Stackables = $114.99."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!