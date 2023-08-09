Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: enso rings, star wars

Enso Rings Reveals Brand New Star Wars Floral Ring Collection

Get your ring on as Enso Rings is back with yet another impressive silicone collection with Star Wars getting a floral upgrade

Enso Rings is back with a new set of Star Wars rings that capture the beauty of the galaxy. The Star Wars Floral Collection lets the planets from a galaxy far, far away bloom like never before for this three-ring set. Three iconic characters are stopping o smell the flowers, this time with Chewbacca, R2-D2, and BB-8. Each ring features a beautifully etched design with the characters surrounded by some floral companions. BB-8 dons an elegant reddish-orange ring, R2 rolls in with a light blue ring, and Chewbacca shines with his gold ring. Enso Rings Silone rings are breathable, flexible and are some of the most comfortable jewelry around and are perfect for replacing that wedding ring or adding some style to your look. Star Wars fans can check out the entire Floral Collection right here, as well as all of the other Star Wars designs with quotes, lightsabers, characters, and more.

Enso Rings Give the Star Wars Universe a Floral Upgrade

"Fluff and floral — the best combo you could ask for. In triumphant gold, the Chewbacca Floral ring features the cuddliest, most-adamant Wookiee with intricately etched botanicals."

"Beep-bee-bloom! Love it when botany and astromechs blend. In iridescent light blue and light undertones, the R2-D2™ Floral ring makes you want a garden full of these little helpers. It's a flowery new look that reminds you where flowers bloom, so does hope … in the galaxy."

"The botanical BB-8™ is in full bloom. In metallic red-orange, the BB-8 Floral ring is eye-catching with intricately etched flowers. This BB-8™ silicone ring combines the determination and loyalty of everyone's favorite astromech with the beauty of blooming botanicals. This ring is perfect for a fresh, flowery style."

Lifetime Warranty: Every Enso ring comes with a lifetime guarantee. If your ring breaks, stretches out, or fades, we'll replace it for the lifetime of the buyer.

Made in the USA: Made with the highest quality materials to set the standard for luxury silicone rings

Ultra Comfortable: Unique, flexible design for ultra comfort even with swelling fingers and hands

Safe: Engineered with Anti Ring Avulsion Technology to break away and protect your finger

Breathable Channels: Promotes airflow to keep your fingers dry and comfortable

