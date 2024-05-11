Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: harry potter, lego

Build Your Own Buckbeak with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Set

Clear your tables and get those hands ready as LEGO has unveiled some brand new sets including a new Harry Potter set

LEGO is ready to soar to new heights as they debut their latest set to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Travel back in time once again to the events of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban with LEGO's magnificent buildable Buckbeak. The legendary Hippogriff is back and has been brought to life in stunning detail, as this 723-piece set captures the magic and majesty of Hagrid's loyal friend. LEGO went all out for this release as the Hippogriff features articulated elements with movable wings, legs, and head.

Capture the magical Harry Potter creature as he is ready to take flight or showcase his bow of respect. Help relive Buckbeak's daring escape from execution by the Ministry of Magic with the added accessories of a pumpkin, raven, and rocky background features. Any wizard, witch, or even a Muggle will have a blast adding this impressive set to their growing Harry Potter collection. Buckbeak will measure 7" tall, and he is set for a June 2024 release with a $59.99 price tag.

Buckbeak is Back with a New Harry Potter LEGO Set

"Let children relive spellbinding Harry Potter™ adventures and create a playful display with this Buckbeak™ toy (76427), the biggest-ever LEGO® brick model of the beloved Hippogriff. A fun gift idea for boys, girls and any fan aged 9 and up, this kids' set features a fully posable LEGO toy figure of the magical creature, plus a small buildable section of Hagrid's yard with 2 pumpkins and a bird figure for creative stories or to make an eye-catching display."

LEGO® Harry Potter™ Buckbeak™ toy for playful display – A fantasy gift idea for kids, featuring the biggest LEGO brick-built figure of much-loved Hippogriff, Buckbeak, to play out Harry Potter stories

Magical creature toy figure – Fold out the wings of this collectible LEGO® Harry Potter™ model for flight poses, rotate and tuck in the wings and adjust the legs for walking or bowing poses

Playful accessories – This set includes a small buildable section of Hagrid's garden with a drystone-style wall, plus 2 buildable pumpkins and a bird figure

