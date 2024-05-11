Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Tim Drake Returns as Robin with New McFarlane Toys DC Comics Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys once again as a new Batman figure is on the way with Tim Drake as Robin

Article Summary Tim Drake's role as the third Robin re-emerges in a new McFarlane Toys figure.

The figure features modern amenities like a fabric cape and swappable hands.

Available for pre-order for July 2024, the figure can join any DC Comics collection.

Designed with ultra articulation, this intricate Robin figure brings Gotham to life.

Tim Drake, in DC Comics lore, is known for his role as the third Robin, who arrived after the "death" of Jason Todd. He was introduced in Batman #436 after he discovered the secret identities of Batman and Robin. This prompted Batman to take him under his wing, as he was impressed by his detective skills. Unlike the previous Robins that the Dark Knight trained, Tim Drake wasn't driven by tragedy but by his detective instincts and a desire to help. He proved his worth when he saved our Caped Crusader from Scarecrow, earning his place as the new Robin.

The legacy as the Boy Wonder has now returned to McFarlane Toys as a new DC Multiverse figure has arrived. This latest figure captures the more modern version of Tim that DC Comics fans are used to. Robin will come with a new fabric cape and will also come with a variety of swappable hands. DC Comics collectors will be able to add this Robin to their Bat-Family collection in July 2024. Pre-orders are already live on a variety of retailers for $22.99, as it is not an exclusive release. Happy Collecting.

Tim Drake is Back as Robin with the McFarlane Toys

"He has gone by Robin, Red Robin, and simply Drake, but despite his costume and moniker changes, Tim Drake's mission has never changed. The third Robin to pick up the mantle, and the only one to do so by deducing Batman's secret identity, Tim earned his place at his mentor's side, applying his computer expertise, his natural leadership, and most of all, his tenacity, to help protect and defend the citizens of Gotham City."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 8 extra hands and display stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

