Exclusive King Kong S.H.MonsterArts Godzilla Vs. Kong Figure Debuts

By now, fans should know that a sequel to the Godzilla Vs. Kong is on the way to giving us more kanji action. I am curious to see the story this time and what other monsters will be entering the MonsterVerse in style. Until then, we still have the first film and Kong has arrived this year as one of Tamashii Nations exclusive San Diego Comic Con exclusives. Arriving to us from the popular S.H. MonsterArts line, a new exclusive Kong from Godzilla Vs. Kong has made its debut. This updated battle version is loaded with accessories and updated deco starting with his new wounds from Godzilla. Seven different hands are included, along with three different heads with angry, standard, and teeth showing expressions. Two accessories are also featured with a Mechagodzilla head, mini HEAV ships, and his new Godzilla powered axe. The S.H. MonsterArts Godzilla Vs. Kong Exclusive Edition is priced at $90 and pre-orders are live here.

"Kong's chest injured in the fight with Godzilla has been produced in 3D with newly modeled parts. What's more, we've revamped the body coloring to look like the image in the final showdown. We've added red staining paint and white shadow to faithfully reproduce the image from the movie. We have reproduced with coloring a luminous axe that has been hit by Godzilla's Heat Ray. Reproduce the scene in which Kong strikes back against Mechagodzilla, by attaching the newly modeled effect parts to the axe part."

"We have included three uncolored, mini-figure "HEAV" crafts that explored the Hollow Earth with Kong, and the specially purposed wire props enable you to create displays freely. On top of that, there is an accessory of Mechagodzilla's damaged head, so you can fully reproduce the image of Kong's majestic victory in the fight. And, in addition to the exchangeable head part with a roaring face, we have included a newly modeled clenched face."

Exchangeable left hand x 3 types, Exchangeable right hand x 4 types

Exchangeable head x 2 types

Luminous Axe

Godzilla's Heat Ray effect

Mechagodzilla head part (damaged specification)

Uncolored HEAV mini-figures x 3

Supports and display stand set