Disney Puts Galaxy's Edge Exclusive Star Wars Kyber Crystals Online Enter the Black Spire Outpost from Galaxy’s Edge with from the comfort of your own home with new shopDisney Star Wars releases

It is time to bring balance to the force or destroy it with Disney's latest online drop. New Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge exclusives have been imported from the Black Spire Outpost. The infamous Kyber Crystals are now arriving online with four colors being offered with blue, yellow, red, and white. These crystals are released alongside the Sith and Jedi Holocron, which can also be found on shopDisney right now. These crystals only work with the custom Lightsabers built at the Disney Parks, but Star Wars fans can unlock their power with the Holocrons. Each Kyber is filled with lightsaber sounds and Jedi or Sith character voices. It is nice to see more Galaxy's Edge exclusives arrive online, and force-sensitive collectors can bring them home for $17.99 each. All the crystals can be found right here and can be purchased right now.

The Power of a Star Wars Kyber Crystal in Your Hands

"The heart of the Lightsaber, the crystal is." Yoda explained it all, but there is much to elaborate on the Force-attuned Kyber crystal that gives the Lightsaber its powerful glow. When placed in a Holocron, a Kyber crystal will also reveal long-held secrets and teachings. The blue Kyber crystal is modeled after the mysterious crystals that help connect the Jedi to the Force, like the blue one belonging to Luke Skywalker."

"The yellow Kyber crystal is modeled after those in the Lightsabers belonging to the Jedi Temple Guard. The white Kyber crystal is modeled after the one used by Ahsoka Tano, who used the Force to purify a Sith's red Kyber crystal, turning it white and making it her own. It comes in a detailed capsule and is made to be used it with a Holocron (sold separately) to activate special lights, sounds and voices inspired by the Star Wars saga. The Force guides the Jedi in selecting a crystal, let it guide you."

"The unmistakable glow of the red Kyber crystal is known and feared throughout the galaxy for it powers the Lightsabers and Holocrons belonging to the Sith, and helps link them to the dark side of the Force. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this red Kyber crystal activates the Sith Holocron (sold separately) with lights, sounds and that notorious glow, and comes in a detailed capsule featuring Aurebesh text. Put it in place and hear the lessons of the Sith, but beware the power of the dark side."