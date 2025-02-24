Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Felica Hardy Returns as the Black Cat with New Marvel Legends Release

Get ready to steal the city as Hasbro has unveiled a brand new set of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends figures like Black Cat

Article Summary Black Cat returns in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as a mysterious ally to Miles Morales.

Felicia Hardy’s new Marvel Legends figure captures her video game design.

Features include 20 articulation points and three exclusive accessories.

Pre-order starts Feb 25 at 1 PM EST—arriving Summer 2025 for $24.99.

Black Cat, aka Felicia Hardy, returns in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 as a cunning thief and occasional ally to Spider-Man. Known for her agility, stealth, and flirtatious rivalry with Peter Parker, she operates in the shadows of New York City. While her role in the sequel is more mysterious, she remains a wildcard in Spidey's world, and this time for Miles Morales. Felica has stolen something from Doctor Strange, and Miles Morales is front and center for her caper, and now she gets her very own Marvel Legends Gamerverse release.

Featuring her design right off the screen from the Marvel's Spider-Man video game, Black Cat is ready to steal your hearts. Felicia will come in new Marvel Legends packaging along with an extra pair of hands and, yes, the Wand of Watoomb. Collectors do not get many Black Cat figures, so it is nice to see a new one arrive, even if it is her video game version, and it will pair with the rest of the figures in this wave. Pre-orders for Gamerverse Black Cat arrive on February 25 at 1 PM EST at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse, for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Marvel Legends Marvel's Spider-Man Gamerverse – Black Cat

"Super Heroes fight to save Marvel's New York from multiple threats, otherworldly and terrestrial. What sacrifices must be made to heal the world? Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Felicia Hardy Black Cat action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 video game."

"The Felicia Hardy figure features over 20 points of articulation with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

