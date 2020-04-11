Final Fantasy VII Remake Gets Cloud and Aerith Play Arts Kai Figures

Final Fantasy VII has finally been released and there is no better way to share your excitement than with some new collectibles. This time Square Enix is bringing some of your favorite Final Fantasy characters back to life with some new Play Arts Kai figures. This time Cloud Strife and Aerith Gainsborough are ready for action with new figures featuring their newly remade designs. Each figure features a high amount of detail and a nice set of accessories. They both will stand roughly between 9 to 10" tall and are faithfully created from their in-game 3D model counterpart. Cloud will feature an updated Final Fantasy VII Remake face sculpt, Buster Sword, interchangeable hands, and a display base. Aerith will come with three swappable head portraits, eyes closed, angry, and sweet emotions are all shown. She will come with some other accessories like her bow staff, interchangeable hands, a basket of flowers, and of course a display base with posing rod.

These Final Fantasy VII Remake figures really pack a punch and would please any fan of the series. Square Enix took their time with these characters and from the articulation, sculpting, and design they are faithfully recreated. Both Cloud and Aerith are priced at $154.99 and are set to release in December 2020. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Cloud here and Aerith here. More Final Fantasy VII Remake figures are on the way so stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your collectibles news needs.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife (Version 2) – "From the Final Fantasy VII Remake game, Cloud Strife joins the fray once again as a Play Arts Kai action figure! Standing over 10 inches tall, this new version of Cloud comes with an updated face sculpt, based on the in-game 3D model. With the faithful recreation of the in-game 3D model, Square Enix focused on the sculpt and paintwork to showcase all the subtle details, from Cloud's confident expression, to his glimmering earring, and to the coloring of his eyes in this exquisite figure."

Final Fantasy VII Remake Play Arts Kai Aerith Gainsborough – "From the Final Fantasy VII Remake game, Aerith Gainsborough makes an appearance as a Play Arts Kai figure! Standing over 9 inches tall, the sculpt work of Aerith features her sweet yet strong-willed demeanor. With great care taken to recreate the texture of her skin and clothing, making sure you can get a sense of the character in physical form. The joints, like the elbows and knees, utilize updated joint parts, and the material in her rod utilizes a translucent piece, making for functionality and beauty, all in one."