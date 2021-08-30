Build Your Own R2-D2 With Fanhome's Star Wars Subscription Service

Fanhome has finally brought its subscription services to the United Statues with a wide variety of properties to choose from. Some of these include some big names with Street Fighter, Iron Man, Fast and the Furious, and even Star Wars. Coming to us from a galaxy far, far away is a 1/2 scale R2-D2 is here that once built will become a completely controllable bot. It will have the ability to project images of Luke and Leia, have lights and sounds from the Star Wars films, and even some retractable arms. This is a pretty amazing collectible that Fanhome is offering to fans to create, and they can do so right here starting at $1.

This R2-D2 will be one hell of a collectible for a Star Wars fan, and the added remote control functions are pretty incredible. This is more than just a model but giving fans the ability to build something that will make them feel quite accomplished in the end. The way it works is subscribers will get 4 stages a month, with each stage coming with a Star Wars R2-D2 part and a 16-page illustrated magazine. R2-D2 will be complete in 100 stages which is roughly 2 years when all is said and done. After the first stage, the stages will cost $13.99, equalling up to roughly $55 a month for the four astromech parts. After 2 years and roughly $1350, Star Wars fans will get a truly unique collectible that they built themselves if they have the time, patience, and money. Be sure to check out all of the other services offered here to see what Fanhome product best suits your collection.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Build your own R2-D2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jIQcAjCNpA)

"Every month, fans will receive a shipment of parts and from which they can create their own working astromech droid, just like a member of the Industrial Automation Company. The half-sized model uses parts engineered to look just like the original Star Wars props – plus state-of-the-art modern electric components. With each shipment, fans look behind the scenes to see the techniques used to construct and film the droids, ships, sets, and creatures of all the Star Wars films and explore their development from the earliest concept to the final stunning prop models, photographed in minute detail."

"R2-D2 has two modes of operation: user-directed through an app or 'AI' mode with independent movement. R2-D2's sensors and powerful motors allow the droid to interact with the world just like the astromech from the films. In addition, the model includes a rotating metal dome with a built-in camera, extendable and foldable arms and speakers and microphones so the droid can respond to verbal orders using a variety of chirps, whistles and lights."

"After assembly, Star Wars fans can control R2-D2 from their smartphone or tablet via its downloadable app available on Android or iOS. The app allows users to control the model's movement, head and retractable arms. The droid also projects images of Princess Leia™ or Luke Skywalker™ and records videos and photos of its surroundings. As in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi™, R2-D2 has a hidden extra, Luke Skywalker's lightsaber, which will pop up on demand via the app. Taking inspiration from the remote-controlled film prop, the fully functioning half-scale model R2-D2 is engineered in the same way and has been authentically detailed based on the droid seen on the silver and small screen."