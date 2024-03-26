Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, ozzy osbourne

Let Me Hear You Scream for McFarlane's New Ozzy Osbourne 6" Figure

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled their new Music Maniacs: Metal line fearing iconic artists from the world of Metal like Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy's 6" representation boasts 12 points of articulation, capturing his Ordinary Man look.

Each limited edition figure comes with unique accessories and a numbered certificate.

Collectors can pre-order their Prince of Darkness now for May 2024 delivery at $24.99.

Ozzy Osbourne, the Prince of Darkness, has risen with McFarlane Toys' latest action figure collection as the Music Maniacs: Metal line has arrived. The lead vocalist of Black Sabbath has made the cut with an impressive release that music fans will not want to miss. This collection of figures is brand new and will introduce iconic musicians in 6" format and with 12 points of articulation. With a career spanning several decades, Osbourne has left the station and is on the Crazy Train once again with his distinctive voice and boundary-pushing performances. Now fans can bring his chaos home as McFarlane Toys captures his appearance from his Ordinary Man album.

There is No More Tears for this legendary rocker as he features a bowler hat, cane, microphone, all-black outfit, and some demon wings. A lot of detail was put into this figure to capture one of his signature on-stage performances, and it is interesting to see McFarlane dropping 6" figures, let alone ones for iconic Metal Musicians. Getting new window box packaging, each figure will come with an art card and a certificate of authenticity. That is right, each Music Maniac figure is limited, and Ordinary Man Ozzy Osborne will have a 7,500-piece release. Pre-orders are live online, including at McFarlane Toys Store, for $24.99 with a May 2024 release.

Ozzy Osbourne (Music Maniacs Metal)

"Ozzy Osbourne figure based on look from Ordinary Man album cover."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure featuring OZZY OSBOURNE likeness

Designed with up to 12 points of articulation for posing and play

Accessories include removable wings, cane, and mic stand display base

Includes art card with numbered certificate of authenticity

Showcased in Music Maniacs themed window box packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Music Maniacs Metal Figures

