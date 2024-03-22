Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Ravensburger Debuts Exclusive Cards for Disney Lorcana TCG Challenge

Step back into the world of Disney Lorcana as Ravensburger has revealed some new information on some upcoming new sets

Ravensburger is taking the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game to new levels with the Disney Lorcana Challenge. llumineers will be able to travel across the globe and compete for the Challenge, a new competitive event circuit for the Disney Lorcana TCG. Kicking off on May 25, Disney fans will have the ability to play for the chance to win exclusive prizes and be one of the top players in the new card game. Ravensburger has just unveiled some of the rewards for the Challenge, starting with an extended art Dragon Fire – Action Card promo that will be offered to all attending participants.

Seven rewards have been unveiled for the Disney Lorcana Challenge, which will start with an extended art version of the Frozen Let It Go – Song Card that is given to the Top 64 players. Disney fans can then acquire the extended arts for Cinderella – Stouthearted at the Top 32 players and then Rapunzel – Gifted With Healing at the Top 16. A Foil Papunzel Promo Playmat will be given to the Top 8 players of the competition, and then a Mickey Mouse Brave Little Tailor Serialzed Gold Promo for the Top 4 players. It is unknown what the Top 2 players will get, but we can only imagine that it will be a true piece of Disney magic. The Disney Lorcana Challenge will launch on May 25-26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and then on June 8-9 in Chicago, Illinois, with four more events coming later this year. Get ready to showcase your Lorcana skills for some ultimate prizes this summer and find more info right on the Disney Lorcana site.

Disney Lorcana TCG Challenge Exclusive Cards Revealed

"Illumineers across the globe will soon be able to compete in the Disney Lorcana Challenge, a new competitive event circuit for the Disney Lorcana TCG. Launching May 25, Disney Lorcana Challenge offers players the chance to win exclusive prizes, including an extended art Dragon Fire promo card for all participants. Additionally, players can earn other extended art versions of popular cards from previous releases, including Let It Go, Cinderella – Stouthearted and Rapunzel – Gifted With Healing."

"The top four players at each event will also receive serialized, extended art versions of Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor. Disney Lorcana Challenge launches with events in Atlanta, Georgia, USA and in Lille, France. The circuit will feature side events such as Disney Villainous tournaments, which were featured at Gen Con and PAX Unplugged in 2023. Head to DisneyLorcana.com for details on the full schedule, rules, tickets and any other updates as they're available."

