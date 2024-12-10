Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: dc comics, harley quinn, iron studios

Harley Quinn Creates Some Chaos with New Iron Studios Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the deadly and beautiful Harley Quinn right from Gotham

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' latest Harley Quinn statue from Gotham with striking details and vibrant design.

Relive Harley's journey from Joker's sidekick to a beloved antihero with her unique style and charisma.

This 11.8" statue captures Harley at a chaotic carnival scene, featuring Joker and Batman balloon icons.

Pre-order the Harley Quinn statue for $299.99, set to release in Q3 2025, and add chaos to your collection.

Harley Quinn is back, setting out on her own with a new deadly plan to take down Batman and the Joker. Iron Studios has unveiled their latest statue that features one of DC Comics' most beloved antiheroes. Unlike other comic book characters, she made her debut in Batman: The Animated Series back in 1992 and was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. She was introduced as Joker's devoted sidekick, and before that, she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who fell in love with the Clown Prine of Crime.

Over time, she gained her own popularity and stepped out of the Joker's shadow, making a name for herself and even fighting alongside other DC Comics heroes from time to time. Iron Studios has now captured Harley Quinn with a fun new statue that stands 11.8" tall and shows her at a carnival. She is featured in her iconic harlequin outfit with Batman and Joker balloons as she sits on a hyena carousel ride. Tons of wicked detail are put in this statue, and tills make a devil addition to any Harley Quinn collection. Pre-orders are already live online for $299.99, and she is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Harley Quinn

Set on top a base resembling the roof of an amusement park carousel, adorned with yellow lights, golden feminine silhouettes, and images of the jester symbol from a deck of cards interspersed with the bat emblem of the Dark Knight, Harley Quinn takes center stage. At the tip of a small mast rising from the carousel's roof sits a toy hyena, styled like a wooden carousel horse."

"Perched on it is Gotham's ever beautiful and deadly Mistress of Mischief, laughing as she holds balloons symbolizing Batman and her first insane love, the Joker. Harley wears her classic red-and-black costume, patterned with diamond shapes, along with a white clown collar and cuffs, and a jester hood in a medieval style. Her face is painted with white makeup and accented by a black eye mask."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!