Godzilla Burns Bright With Spiral Studio King of the Monsters Statue

Godzilla is all-powerful as Spiral Studio unveiled their new mighty statue from Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The statue depicts the monster in his Burning Form that was achieved after Mothra sacrifices herself to save Godzilla from King Ghidorah. Her energy was absorbed and took our hero monster to new power levels never seen before. Based on artwork from Matt Frank, the statue stands 41" tall and shows off Godzilla in his new burning state and shown with Mothra wings attached to him. The entire statue has the ability to light up with an LED system inside statue. Godzilla can be displayed with or without the wings as well as on or off of the burning city display base. The entire statue is very well detailed and will be an excellent addition to any fans might monster collection.

It is crazy that Godzilla is still getting new and unique characteristics and power new powers this far into the history of the monster. This design is truly unique, and the light up ability will take it to new heights. If all of this was not enough, intense Godzilla fans would want to know that this Spiral Studio statue will be extremely limited to only 250 pieces! This will be one statue that fans will not want to miss, and they will be able to find pre-orders live here tomorrow (January 27, 2020) at 3:00 PM. Pricing and release date are not known just yet, so set that alarm if you are looking to add a new limited edition statue to your collection.

"Godzilla: King of the Monsters Ultimate Masterline: Battle in Boston Series – Burning Godzilla Deluxe Edition Statue – Through Serizawa's and Mothra's self-sacrifice, Godzilla has reached his most lethal state; Burning Form to battle against King Ghidorah once and for all. Spiral Studio proudly presents the second release of Ultimate Masterline: Battle in Boston Series – Burning Godzilla Deluxe Edition(DX-BGS004). Burning Godzilla is sculpted and painted with an aim to stay true to the details portrayed in the actual film."

"With Thermonuclear Pulse Effect made with translucent material as a complementary item to represent Mothra's energy in one of the most iconic scene in the history of Godzilla's movies, Burning Godzilla Statue Deluxe Edition offers something that is unique in its entirety. Additionally, entire Burning Godzilla Statue and Diorama are fully equipped with LED light-up functions with a goal of presenting movie-accurate details in mind, in order to truly depict the iconic shot of the final battle in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Est. Arrival: Q 1, 2022. Edition Size: 250 Units."

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Concept Design by Matt Frank

3D Sculpt by Tanaka Kenichi( タナカ· STUDIO)

STUDIO) Dimensions – H: 105.2 cm / W: 101.1 cm / L: 96.2 cm

Materials: Translucent Resin, Translucent Vinyl, and Polystone

Shipping Weight: TBA

WHAT'S IN THE BOX?

Burning Statue

Tail Stand

Diorama

Thermonuclear Pulse Effect (Detachable)

Burning Godzilla Exclusive Art Print illustrated by Matt Frank