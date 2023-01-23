Fisher-Price Reveals Adorable Seinfeld Little People Collectors Set A brand new Little People Collector’s set is on the way as the world of Seinfeld comes to Fisher-Price in adorable fashion

Fisher-Price is back again with another amazing Little People Collectors Set, perfect for adult fans! The iconic and classic childhood toy is still out there and kicking and getting an adult upgrade with these special sets. Share some of your favorite shows like Ted Lasso, Lord of the Rings, The Office, Masters of the Universe, and much more with your kids and with a toy they know and love. The newest set takes collectors all the way to NYC with the return of the hit comedy series Seinfeld. The whole gang is back with Jerry Seinfeld, Kramer, George, and Elaine in adorable Little People form. The packaging is packed with Easter eggs to keep Seinfeld fans entertained, along with Jerry's apartment as the backdrop. A new Seinfeld collectible has arrived and Fisher-Price has delivered, fans can snag one up right now and here for $24.99.

"I Don't Wanna be a Pirate." – Jerry Seinfeld

"Even with the holiday season over, Fisher-Price is still saying, "Festivus for the rest of us!" In collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Fisher-Price is unveiling a Seinfeld Little People Collector set. The monologue is starting, so cancel your plans, pick up a loaf of marble rye and grab a bowl of cereal because the Seinfeld crew is back in Jerry's NYC apartment like you've never seen them before! With this collector set, Fisher-Price continues to tap into the world of superfans by mashing up the iconic Little People form-factor with entertainment and pop culture icons."

"Launching today, this pack celebrates the laughs and the nostalgia that the Seinfeld crew brought to living rooms, late night bedroom binges, and the occasional dentist office – more on the pack and the designs of the figures below my signature. The entire package, front, back, and sides are filled with Easter eggs for fans to find, including a questionable coffee table, and the Urban Sombrero, and the iconic puffy shirt. Can you spot them all?"