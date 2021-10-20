Fisher-Price Reveals Real Working Bluetooth Chatter Telephone

Nostalgia arrives in a very weird format as Fisher-Price has announced the return of the beloved and iconic Chatter Telephone. Nearly everyone had this toy as a kid, and now adults can turn their first telephone into their actual telephone. The Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone is back with a special edition collectible that can now connect to your cellphone via Bluetooth. Everything from the Chatter Telephone returns with its adorable bulky design, rotary dial, and cute face that will now listen to every call you make. There is also a speaker button to make the Chatter Telephone a hands-free device that is perfect for your work calls, family call, and playing with your kids. The Fisher-Price Chatter Telephone is a Best Buy exclusive and is priced at only $60, and pre-orders do not seem to be live yet but can be found right here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: AD: Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone with Bluetooth (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BM0raUJ2xg)

"Introducing the special edition Fisher-Price® Chatter Telephone™ — a phone smart enough not to come with any apps. Its intuitive bulky face design comes with a "super-advanced" rotary dial and connects to your mobile device via Bluetooth® wireless technology, so you can make and receive real calls through your existing phone plan. This working Chatter Telephone™ is so mobile, it even comes with wheels. Plus, it has grownup functionality like speakerphone and the ability to dial out. Your childhood is calling, now you can actually answer. Available exclusively at Best Buy® while supplies last."

Your first "mobile" phone is now a real mobile phone!

Easily pairs to your smart phone with Bluetooth® wireless technology

Intuitive interface and an intuitive face

Comes with colors, numbers, wobbly eyes, and a cord for recharging

Press the speakerphone button to chat hands, knees and toes-free