Fisher-Price Unveils New Little People The Lord of the Rings Set Return to Middle-Earth in adorable fashion with the help of Mattel and their latest The Lord of the Rings Collector Set

On their quest to destroy the One Ring, a group of Hobbits find themselves in a deadly situation. Fisher-Price is back with another Little People Collector set from the world of The Lord of the Rings. After camping at Weathertop, the Ringwraiths have finally caught up to Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin. This scene is now captured in adorable format with this new limited edition Little People Collector set. Your favorite four Hobbits are included, and Frodo is getting a new invisible form. The packagingalso features a light up featurl, allowing Frodo to really really when displayed in-box. This adorable set will be a must have collectible for any The Lord of the Rings fan and will be worth it just for little Merry and Pippin. The Little People Collector The Lord of the Rings Weathertop Set is priced at $30 and set for a May 3, 2023, 12 PM EST launch right here.

Little People Collector The Lord of the Rings Weathertop Set

"We honor the epic fantasy phenomenon The Lord of the Rings with this exclusive Little People Collector set of the Battle at Weathertop. The hobbit Frodo Baggins (joined by his three best friends – Sam, Merry, and Pippin) bears a dangerous Ring that must be destroyed. As they camp at Weathertop, they're confronted by evil Ringwraiths who hunt the Ring for Sauron. Our set lights up and features a foil-laminated image of how the Ringwraiths appear to Frodo when he puts on the Ring."

Little People Collector™ The Lord of the Rings: Battle at Weathertop

Includes four (4) 2.5-inch figures: Frodo (invisible form), Sam, Merry, and Pippin

Battery-operated light feature is located under the Frodo figure

Light feature switch is located on the back of the package. It can be operated without opening the box or removing figures

Foil-laminated illustration on the back of the package displays the Ringwraiths and their ancient king forms as seen when Frodo wears the Ring

Gold Label*

Package is 11 x 2.37 x 11, standard gloss with gold foil accents

*Little People Collector Gold Label products are manufactured in very limited quantities and include premium packaging designs that make them elite collectibles for our most dedicated fans.