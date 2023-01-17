Cowboy Bebop Comes to First 4 Figures with Spike vs. Vicious Statue The hit series Cowboy Bebop comes to life like never before as First 4 Figures debut their newest Spike versus Vicious deluxe statue set

The Last Stand of Spike and Vicious from the hit anime series Cowboy Bebop comes to life with First 4 Figures. The legendary fight between the two are faithfully recreated with this impressive 12" tall, 25.2" wide, and 12.8" deep statue. The statue brings the final episode, The Real Folk Blues (Part 2), of Cowboy Bebop to life with both characters placed on a Red Dragon Crime Syndicate headquarters. Both Spike and Vicious will come with a secondary head sculpt, showing off their bloody facial expressions. This statue is a faithful recreation of the Cowboy Bebop anime and will be a highlight to any fans collection. First 4 Figures has this beauty priced at $599.99 as well as multiple versions are offered along with solo releases for each. Cowboy Bebop fans can find them all up for pre-order right here and now.

Relive the Finale of Cowboy Bebop with First 4 Figures

"First 4 Figures proudly presents Vicious and Spike from the hit classic anime Cowboy Bebop as they appeared in their Last Stand! Both Spike and Vicious are faithfully recreated: Spike in his iconic blue suit and flowing overcoat, and Vicious in his black suit with golden accents. The smallest details are included, from the mechanical parts of Spike's pistol and the intricate features of Vicious's katana to the wrinkles on Spike's pants and the flow of Vicious's coat. The statue's base is designed after the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate's headquarters where Spike and Vicious face off for the final time!"

"The Definitive Edition also includes interchangeable heads for both Spike and Vicious. The interchangeable heads more closely resemble Spike and Vicious as they appeared in the episode, The Real Folk Blues (Part 2). Spike has a determined grimace, Vicious with a crazed look in his eyes, and both have blood effects. Additionally, only the Definitive Edition features blood splatter out of the wounds in both Spike and Vicious."

The Definitive Edition of Cowboy Bebop – Last Stand Spike VS. Vicious includes:

High-Quality Resin Diorama of Spike and Vicious

Dynamic Poses as they appeared in the final episode, The Real Folk Blues (Part 2)

Elevated Base Design of the Red Dragon Crime Syndicate headquarters

Red Dragon Crime Syndicate companion relief sculpture

Interchangeable Heads with different facial expressions and additional blood effects

Blood Splatter out of the wounds in both Spike and Vicious

Limited Edition Numbering

Authentication Card