Jada Toys Unveils New Kith Exclusive Street Fighter Ryu Figure

A new Marvel vs Capcom collaboration is arriving at Kith with some exclusive variant action figures like Street Fighter Ryu

Article Summary Kith, Marvel, Capcom, Hasbro, and Jada Toys join forces for a new Street Fighter collaboration

Exclusive Evil Ryu figure features Kith branding, alternate heads, hands, and signature Hadouken effects

Collector’s box has custom Ryu artwork, Kith and Capcom logos, and premium packaging for display

Ryu action figure launches November 14, 2025, exclusively at Kith stores, Kith.com, and Kith’s app

A new collaboration is here with the Kith x Marvel vs. Capcom collection, uniting Kith, Marvel, Capcom, Hasbro, and Jada Toys in a celebration of gaming, fashion, and pop culture. Launching this Friday, November 14, 2025, this set pays homage to the legacy of Marvel vs. Capcom with apparel, footwear, collectibles, and gaming hardware. On the collectibles side, Hasbro is debuting some new Player 2 variants of Marvel Legends figures from their new Gamerverse line. However, that is not all, as Jada Toys is bringing its Street Fighter line into the fold.

Evil Ryu has arrived for this new special edition collaboration, featuring two swappable heads, swappable hands, and a Hadouken effect with a stand. Since Kith is a fashion brand, they were sure to add their own taste to the figure with some branded clothing, as Ryu will have a new Kith on his gloves and the back of his outfit. Even the packaging of Jada Toys' new Street Fighter figure will undergo some adjustments, and each figure will carry a $45 price tag. Ryu will be available exclusively through Kith stores, Kith.com, and the Kith app starting 11/14 at 11:00 AM EST.

Kith for Jada Toys Street Fighter Ryu Figure

"The Capcom | Kith for Jada Toys Ryu figure features articulated arms and legs inspired by the iconic Street Fighter character. It includes nine accessories featuring three interchangeable head sculpts, two sets of hands, two Hadouken effect pieces with a stand, and two stage diorama pieces. The figure comes in a collector's box with Kith and Ryu branding on the front, the Capcom logo on the side, and all-over Ryu graphic artwork."

Ryu Figure

Articulated arms and legs

Custom packaging

Kith and Ryu branding on the front

Capcom logo on the side

All-over Ryu graphic artwork

Packaging dimensions: L 6" X H 8" x W 3"

Nine accessories:

Three interchangeable head sculpts

Two sets of hands

Two Hadouken effect pieces with a stand

Two stage diorama pieces

6" scale action figure

