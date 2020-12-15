Red Ranger Morphs into Action with threezero's Power Rangers Reveal

The leader of the mighty Morphin Power Rangers returns with the new Hasbro and threezero collaboration figures. The Red Ranger is back in action in a new 1/6th scale form that is highly detailed and features roughly 34 points of articulation. Standing roughly 12 inches, tall the iconic Power Ranger will feature a hand-tailored fabric costume and a beautifully crafted ranger helmet. The Power Rangers figure will include a blade blaster, blade blaster holder, utility belt, and four pairs of interchangeable hands. The blade blaster will be able to convert into both blade and sidearm form. Jason will also come equipped with his Power Sword, so make sure you don't miss out on all the fun this figure will provide.

It would be truly something else to get more Power Ranger characters in the future and, more specifically, one of the amazing villains from the series. The Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers Red Ranger 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure from threezero and Hasbro will be priced at $99. No release date has been revealed just yet, but fans will need to pre-order theirs by February 20, 2021, which fans can find located here on Hasbro Pulse. All six of the original Power Rangers return and are getting this special 1/6th scale figure treatment from threezero, which means fans will be able to collect 12-inch figures of the Red Ranger, Pink Ranger, Blue Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Black Ranger, and the fan-favorite Green Ranger. Each of these figures will be getting solo releases, so stay tuned for specs, details, and accessories for each here at Bleeding Cool. If fans are wanting to unite with the original Power Rangers, then threezero is offering a spectacular six-pack bundle that can be found here for $549.

"A team of legendary rangers no one can ever beat! Go Go Power Rangers!! From the American superhero television series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro are proud to present 1/6th scale articulated figures based on the classic original series. These figures are only available in selected markets. The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are approximately 12" (30cm) tall, fully-articulated collectible figures with hand-tailored fabric costumes, standard boots, and a unique Mighty Morphin helmet. Each Power Ranger figure includes a utility belt, Blade Blaster holster, Blade Blaster, individual weapons, and four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands."

Features:

Officially licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 12″ (30cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure

~34 Points of Articulation

Hand-tailored fabric clothing

Costume:

One (1) Mighty Morphin helmet

One (1) fabric outfit

One (1) utility belt

One (1) Blade Blaster holster

One (1) pair of boots

Four (4) Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: One (1) pair of Fists, one (1) pair Relaxed, one (1) pair for holding Melee Weapons, and one (1) pair for holding Firearms.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers — 1/6 Red Ranger

One (1) Blade Blaster (can convert into blade or sidearm form)

One (1) Power Sword