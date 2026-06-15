Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, Universal Monsters

Frankenstein's Monster Arrives with New Super7 ReAction+ Figure

Be prepared to take on the things that go bump in the night as Super7 debuts its Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2

Article Summary Super7’s new Frankenstein ReAction+ figure brings Boris Karloff’s 1931 Universal Monsters icon back in retro style.

The 4-inch Frankenstein figure features 12 points of articulation, blending classic ReAction charm with added poseability.

Inspired by the original Frankenstein film, the figure recreates the Monster’s flat head, heavy brow, and signature suit.

Frankenstein is available now for $25 in vintage-style card-back packaging, alongside The Bride and The Mummy.

Frankenstein's Monster is stomping back into the spotlight as Super7 expands its Universal Monsters ReAction+ lineup. Inspired by Boris Karloff's unforgettable appearance in the 1931 classic Frankenstein, this new 4" figure blends vintage toy charm with updated articulation. The figure features 12 points of articulation, giving collectors more display options while staying true to that classic retro look that made the original ReAction line so popular. From the Monster's signature flat head and heavy brow to his unmistakable suit jacket, Super7 has once again faithfully recreated the cinematic design that helped define horror for generations.

This new Frankenstein's Monsters release is also available in eye-catching card-back packaging, featuring artwork inspired by classic Universal Monsters movie posters. This not only makes the figure a treat but will also make it a display-worthy item in its packaging, in and out of the card back. It has been over a century since audiences first witnessed Henry Frankenstein's creation come to life on screen, and the Monster continues to remain as one of pop culture's most recognizable monsters. With this latest ReAction+ release, Super7 continues to celebrate the legacy of Universal's horror catalog, and it is already live for $25 and is releasing alongside ReAction+ figures of The Bride and The Mummy.

Universal Monsters ReAction+ Wave 2 – Frankenstein

"You'll never feel more alive, Universal Monsters fans! Frankenstein is here as a ReAction+ Figure. This collectible is based on the 1931 film, in which Henry Frankenstein and his assistant, Fritz, piece together a human body. Super7's action figure is fashioned to be 4" scale with 12 points of articulation. The Frankenstein ReAction+ Figure arrives in blistered card-back packaging with artwork influenced by the "thrills and chills" aesthetic of Universal Monsters movie posters. Your silver-scream favorite awaits, so hurry up and add Frankenstein to your collection."

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