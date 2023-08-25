Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: , ,

Freeze Your Collection with McFarlane Toys Next Animated Batman Figure

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

Published
by
|
Comments

Your DC Comics collection is about to get a little chilly as McFarlane Toys debuts a new figure. Coming out of Target's new Fall Geek Out event, a new set of DC Multiverse figures are on the way from Batman: The Animated Series. Batman will want to watch out as Mr. Freeze is ready to chill out in Gotham with a brand-new release. Collectors have seen Freeze join the DC Multiverse line before, and he even received a Platinum Editon Variant with a deco inspired by this named design. This icy villain will feature a removable helmet, animated designs inspired by the hit Batman cartoon, and plenty of accessories. Victor Fries will come with four pairs of hands, his freeze gun, and a Build-A-Figure piece for the Condiment King! Bring home this cold member of Batman's Rogues Gallery in October 2023. Animated Mr. Freeze is priced at $29.99, with pre-orders being found right here, and he will join Batman, Robin, and Scarecrow in the set.

Batman – The Animated Series Mr. Freeze 7" Build-A-Figure

"At first glance, MR. FREEZE seems like a sympathetic criminal. After all, he has devoted his life to looking for a cure for his beloved NORA so that she may be thawed from her cryogenic state and reunited with him. In fact, VICTOR FRIES is a dangerous sociopath whose single-mindedness has transformed him into a Super-Villain."

Highlights

  • Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™
  • MR. FREEZE™ comes with freeze ray and 8 extra hands
  • MR. FREEZE™ comes with the Condiment King build-a figure accessory
  • Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back
  • Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of Mezco Toyz, Marvel Legends, and is obsessed with Star Wars.
twitter
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.