Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Freeze Your Collection with McFarlane Toys Next Animated Batman Figure

Things are about to get animated as McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new set of Batman The Animated Series figures

Your DC Comics collection is about to get a little chilly as McFarlane Toys debuts a new figure. Coming out of Target's new Fall Geek Out event, a new set of DC Multiverse figures are on the way from Batman: The Animated Series. Batman will want to watch out as Mr. Freeze is ready to chill out in Gotham with a brand-new release. Collectors have seen Freeze join the DC Multiverse line before, and he even received a Platinum Editon Variant with a deco inspired by this named design. This icy villain will feature a removable helmet, animated designs inspired by the hit Batman cartoon, and plenty of accessories. Victor Fries will come with four pairs of hands, his freeze gun, and a Build-A-Figure piece for the Condiment King! Bring home this cold member of Batman's Rogues Gallery in October 2023. Animated Mr. Freeze is priced at $29.99, with pre-orders being found right here, and he will join Batman, Robin, and Scarecrow in the set.

Batman – The Animated Series Mr. Freeze 7" Build-A-Figure

"At first glance, MR. FREEZE seems like a sympathetic criminal. After all, he has devoted his life to looking for a cure for his beloved NORA so that she may be thawed from her cryogenic state and reunited with him. In fact, VICTOR FRIES is a dangerous sociopath whose single-mindedness has transformed him into a Super-Villain."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 6" scale figure based on BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™

MR. FREEZE™ comes with freeze ray and 8 extra hands

MR. FREEZE™ comes with the Condiment King build-a figure accessory

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!