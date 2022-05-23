Funko Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Funkoween has come and gone, and they have revealed some pretty fantastic Pop Vinyls are on the way. Solo Pop reveals are not the only thing showcased here, as full waves of Pops were also revealed, and we have seen some pretty great ones. Both Disney Villians and The Nightmare Before Christmas got some mighty waves, and it looks like another is here. One of the newest sets of reveals was to help the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. A huge set of Pops are on the way with some fun common releases, exclusives, and a very iconic Movie Moment. This line up of Funkoween 40th Anniversary E.T Pops will consist of:

Elliot

Gertie

E.T. with Flowers

E.T. in Disguise

E.T. with Robe

Elliot and E.T. Flying (Glow in the Dark) Movie Moment

E.T. with Reeses Pieces – (Walmart Exclusive)

E.T 3-Pack Bundle (Robe, Flowers, and Disguise) – (Walmart Exclusive)

E.T. – Phone Home – (Glow in the Dark) – (Target Exclusive)

Funko covered nearly all of their bases here and I am loving this line-up of Pops. Obviously, the Movie Moment is the best of the Funkoween reveals as it is just a rule iconic scene. E.T. is nicely sculpted in each of his Pops, and I am sure we will see some more here and there. I'm surprised an E.T. Halloween Pop was not revealed showing his fun sunglasses bedsheet ghost design. There looks like a couple of other items are also coming our way with a cool lunchbox and even a Pop Tee. All of these Pops are set to release in September 2022, and pre-orders for the commons are already live here. Be sure to check out each of the retrospective exclusive retailers for pre-orders on exclusives dropping between now and Fall.