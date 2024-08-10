Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney, iron man, marvel

Become Iron Man with the D23 Exclusive Marvel Replica from Disney

The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a new replica Iron Man helmet

Step into the growing Marvel Universe with some brand new replicas from Disney for their D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Some limited edition exclusives are arriving, including a replica from the Armored Avenger himself, Iron Man. Coming right from Stark Industries, this premium collector is faithfully crafted and is designed to fit most adult head sizes. It will feature two cushion pads on the inside for comfort for wearing and will get a Stark Industries display base. To make things more interesting the helmet will have LED capabilities as well as a button Marvel fans to push that activates a motorized mask opening sequence.

This helmet is not a Hasbro replica release but a Disney Park debut, and it will feature some interesting, unique elements. One of which is a removable top part of the helmet that will hold the Space Stone, which features its own unique sounds and adds blue to the helmet. It is unclear if other Disney Parks Infinity Stones will work with it, but it could give other light colors with each stone. This D23 exclusive Iron Man helmet will be released on August 12 at 11 AM EST on shopDisney for $139.99.

Iron Man Electronic Helmet – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

"Set your sights on suiting up like Iron Man with this electronic helmet. The detailed replica of the Avenger's iconic helmet includes lights and sound effects plus motorized opening. Includes Space Stone for additional lights and sounds. With premium sculpting and design, it's a stunning roleplay accessory, plus it comes with a special Stark Industries display stand making it a dynamic addition to any collection."

Premium collector helmet fits most adult head sizes

Interior LED light illuminates eyes

Press button on side to activate motorized mask opening with sound effects

Press second button to hear character phrases

Remove panel on top of helmet to insert Space Stone

With Space Stone inserted, Stone pulses blue and activates sound effects, illuminates side elements of helmet blue, and changes interior LED light to blue

Includes two cushioned pads for comfort while wearing

Includes Stark Industries display stand

