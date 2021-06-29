Mega Construx Gets Fancy With New Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Set

Mattel has recently revealed their new Hot Wheels and Mega Construx crossover sets giving fans buildable car and monster truck sets. One of these new sets really stands out from all the rest with their 1:18 scale replica of the Hot Wheels Bone Shaker car. Coming in at 904 bricks, collectors can faithfully recreate this amazing car from the ground up with authentic detail, chrome chassis, and iconic skull hood ornament. Bone Shaker will also feature rolling wheels, as well as a truck and doors that open and close. One of my favorite additions to the Mattel Mega Construx Hot Wheels set is the added Hot Wheels Bone Shaker Die-Cast car that will get its own display stand.

This set is really something special, and I hope we can see Mattel release a lot more of these in the future. The added diecast car is a very nice addition to these sets, and I think it really brings the two franchises together. These sets are more than just a simple toy but a collector's item that allows car fans to build some pretty amazing Hot Wheels designs. The Bone Shaker Mega Construx Kit is priced at $69.99; this set is available right now to buy and can be found right here.

"Like a racing trophy, this collector's edition Bone Shaker™ was made for your display case. This large-scale racer is authentically designed with deluxe features like its iconic skull hood ornament, a chrome-colored chassis and exposed engine. The set even includes the classic diecast model with a buildable display stand. This iconic hot rod may have been designed for high performance, but now it's built to show off."

Large scale 1:18 Hot Wheels Bone Shaker racecar collector's set with authentic design elements and premium detail

This special edition includes an original diecast model racecar with a buildable display stand

Features include rolling wheels, driver's seat, doors and trunk that open, Bone Shaker's iconic skull hood ornament, chrome-colored chassis, and engine

904 bricks and pieces combine with all Mega Construx building sets and are compatible with other name brands

Ideal for ages 8 and up, this construction toy provides build-and-play experiences to help develop creativity and problem-solving skills