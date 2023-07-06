Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: Batman, funko, harry potter

Funko Debuts New Movie Poster Pops Set with Batman and Harry Potter

Funko is doing all it can to stay afloat, including new Pop Movie Posters for some iconic films like Harry Potter and The Dark Knight

Funko is still alive and thriving as they continue to expand their Pop Vinyl franchises in new and unique ways. While the single Pops are still being bought, Funko has expanded to more art pieces with Pop Albums, Comic Covers, Movie VHS, and even full-on movie posters. These special movie poster sets come in at 17" tall and 11" wide with a 4" deep style that holds themed Pops. These posters come in their own case and are a very interesting way to show off your love for Pops and your favorite film. Two new posters are on the way with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and The Dark Knight. Harry Potter will feature Pops of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, while The Dark Knight shows off Batman and the Joker. These are some truly unique pieces and will enhance any Pop collection for $59.99. Pre-orders for both Pop Movie Posters are live right here for Batman and here for Harry Potter, with a September 2023 release.

Your Favorite Films Get a Pop Takeover from Funko

Batman: The Dark Knight Pop! Movie Poster Figure with Case – "From the iconic Nolan Batman film starring Christian Bale and Heath Ledger, this one of a kind collectible is a must have for Batman fans! The Batman: The Dark Knight Pop! Movie Poster Figure with Case includes 2x 6-inch Pop! Vinyl Figures of Batman and Joker, a backdrop of the famous film's poster, and comes packaged in a hard protector case that measures approximately 17-inches tall x 11-inches wide x 4-inches deep. A perfect center piece to any movie buff's collection! The figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall."

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Pop! Movie Poster with Case – "Relive the magic of an iconic film! This Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone Pop! Movie Poster with Case includes the movie's iconic poster art and comes packaged in a window display box, complete with a hard case! Measures approximately 11-inches wide x 17-inches tall x 5 1/2-inches deep."

