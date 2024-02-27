Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: captain america, hasbro, marvel

Marvel Legends Sam Wilson as Captain America Soars Into Target Stores

A new and exclusive Marvel Legends figures is soaring right off the pages as comic book Sam Wilson takes up the mantle as Captain America

Marvel Studios takes plenty of storylines and events right from the pages of Marvel Comics to continue and build up their Cinematic Universe. One of the more recent comic storylines was featured in Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Solider. In 2017, Steve Roger lost his powers, turning him into an old man, and he passed on his infamous title to another. Sam Wilson was introduced in Captain America #117 back in 1969 and he was one of the first Black American superheroes to arrive in mainstream comics. Steve Roger passed the mantle of Captain America onto his old friend, making way for a new day and age inside Marvel Comics.

Hasbro is now bringing that comic book version of Sam Wilson as Captain America to life with a new Target Exclusive Marvel Legends figure. He will feature a comic-inspired design as well as some swappable hands, a shield, and his own wings. All of the comic book details that you know and love are here with his slick red, white, and blue suit that is ready to soar. This Avenger will take your Marvel Legends and Captain America collection to new heights for $34.99. Sam will be going up for pre-order tomorrow (2/28) around 9 AM EST on Target online, with figures most likely arriving in store before pre-orders even ship.

Marvel Legends Captain America – Symbol of Truth Exclusive

"Sam Wilson takes the mantle of Captain America to new heights, combining the iconic shield with his signature wings versus threats near and abroad. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES CAPTAIN AMERICA SYMBOL OF TRUTH figure. This quality 6-inch scale Sam Wilson Captain America figure features deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's Captain America: Symbol of Truth comics. The figure also features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable wings, head, arms and legs for dynamic display and play. Includes figure and 6 comic-inspired accessories including alternate hands and comics-inspired shield!"

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 2/28 @9AM ET exclusively at Target."

