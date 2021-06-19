Funko Enters The TVA as They Announce New Loki Pop Vinyls

The year of Marvel continues as we check out the newest Marvel Studios Disney+ television series, Loki. We are already two episodes in, and chaos erupted out of that last episode. Who knows what the show will entail, but it is always a pleasure to see Loki on screen. His smart ass comments are always hilarious, and his devious schemes are a true wonder. Funko knows the potential in this new Marvel series as they have revealed two new Loki Pops Vinyls are on the way. Two members of the TVA are getting the Funko Pop treatment with Hunter B-15 and Ravonna Renslayer with a Miss Minutes Pop Buddy.

The Pop Buddies are fairly new to the Funko landscape, but a lot are getting this trend but and Miss Minutes is perfect for this release. I do enjoy the way that Funko has been handling their new Marvel Pop reveals with these new Disney+ series. Instead of getting a whole wave of Pop reveals, they have been spacing them out with the Marvel Monday reveals for the previous episode. This allows dedicated fans the ability to not be spoiled by the series right away. Five days is plenty of time for a viewer to get their Loki fix before the spoilers drop on the following Monday. I am curious how many more Pops will be unveiled for the entire wave, and I am excited to see who will be joining the Funko Pop World next.

Hunter B-15 will be an Amazon Exclusive, and pre-orders for her are already live and located here. Ravonna and Miss Minutes are set up as common releases, and pre-orders can be locked down for her here. Be sure to keep checking back each week for new Loki Pop Vinyls, and be sure to pre-orders the already revealed Loki and Mobius Vinyls here.

