Funko Fair 2022 Day 3 Round-Up – WWE, MLB, NBA, and Marvel

Funko Fair Day 3 reveals have come and gone, and yesterday was loaded with some heavy hitter Pops for sports fans. There was a massive set of Pops reveals for WWE, giving fans both new and older wrestlers to fill out their collection. NBA fans were also presented with some pretty sweet reveals as Funko's Pop Albums is back but with a new sports twist. Featuring a brand new design trading card and iconic SLAM covers are coming to life featuring the player with their cover or card. Marvel did get some new reveals as well with the return of the Target Exclusive Black Light designs featuring more repaints for Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga Pops. There is something for everyone in this set of reveals, and pre-orders for all can be found right here, and you can check out the entire set of reveals below.

Tokyo Ghoul:re

Toro Mutsuki Haise Sasaki Haise Sasaki – Glow in the Dark – SureThing Toys Exclusive Shirazu – Specialty Series Exclusive (LCBD) Kuki Urie Saiko Yonebayashi



Pop! Deluxe Marvel – Marvel: Beyond Amazing Sinister Six – Vulture



Pop! Marvel – Marvel Studios' The Avengers Loki with (Glow) Scepter (Entertainment Earth Exclusive)



Pop! Marvel – The Infinity Saga – Black Light (Target Exclusives) Infinity Killmonger with Pop Tee Infinity Killmonger – 10" Jumbo Sized Captain America (Sam Wilson) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Scarlet Witch – WandaVision Kate Bishop with Pizza Dog – Hawkeye Sylvie – Loki



Funko Fair 2022 Pop! WWE Reveals Deluxe Pop Wrestlemania John Cena vs The Rock Mankind Lunchbox Set – (GameStop Exclusive) NWO – 3 Pack Set (Walmart Exclusive) Generation X – 2 Pack Set (Walmart Exclusive) Alexa Bliss Alexa Bliss Chase Alexa Bliss – Walmart Exclusive Dude Love Bianca Belair Mick Foley – (GameStop Exclusive) Brock Lesnar – (Amazon Exclusive) Seth Rollins Pop and tee Razor Ramon Undertaker in Coffin Eddie Guerrero in Lowrider Pop Ride



Funko Pop! NBA SLAM Magazine Covers Vince Carter Shaquille O'Neal Allen Iverson



Pop! Trading Cards – NBA. Panini Prizm! LeBron James LaMelo Ball Luka Doncic Zion Williamson Stephen Curry Giannis Anteokounmpo



Pop! MLB Franciso Lindor Jose Altuve Hookie Betts Manny Machado Shohei Ohtani Max Scherzer

