New Harry Potter Patronus Pops Revealed During Funko Fair

One of the last Funko Pop reveals that fans got for Day 1 of Funko Fair was Harry Potter. Things continue to get magical as two new Patronus for two beloved characters have been released. Most Harry Potter fans already know what a Patronus is, but just as a simple recap, it is a defensive spell that produces a silver animal guardian. These guardians are unique to each witch or wizard, and they are used to protect them from Dementors. The Patronus was introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and even Funko has already started to release Pops of certain Patronus from iconic Wizarding World characters. We have already seen Patronus Pops from Harry Potter with his Stag, Ron Weasley with his Dog, and Hermione Granger with her Otter. We are now getting not one but four new Pops for four beloved characters, all of which will get exclusive early releases here. The Patronus heading our way are:

Remus Lupin – Wolf Patronus

Severus Snape – Doe Patronus

Minerva McGonagall – Cat Patronus

Albus Dumbledore – Pheonix Patronus

Harry Potter fans could also snag up a secondary Severus Snape Patronus to also use it as a Lily Potter Patronus. Each of these blue translucent designs is very well done is an important part of the Wizard World. I am sure Funko will continue to release more over time, and we can not wait to see who will be released next. Each of the new Harry Potter Patronus Pops Items will be available exclusively first at wizardingworld.com, giving fans an exclusive pre-release sticker. They will then be released everywhere else starting mid-February, and fans will find them here when available. Don't forget to check out some of the other Funko Fair reveals as well to fill out your Pop collection.