Hot Toys Debuts New 1/6 Shirtless Wolverine from Deadpool & Wolverine

The Wolverine is back and this time he is entering the multiverse for a brand new adventure and a new 1/6 scale Hot Toys figure

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a new shirtless Wolverine 1/6 scale figure inspired by Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

The figure features a lifelike Hugh Jackman sculpt with realistic battle-damaged appearance.

Accessories include swappable hands, claw hands, a loose mask, and a samurai sword.

Pre-orders coming soon on Sideshow Collectibles, with a release date slated for 2025.

Deadpool & Wolverine finally hits theaters this weekend, and it is going to be a film that fans won't want to miss. To get fans ready, Hot Toys is back with a brand new 1/6 scale figure from the film. We have already seen Wolverine and Deadpool come to life, and they are beautifully crafted. Well, it looks like a Wolverine variant is on the way, and this one is losing his shirt. That is right, Shirtless Logan is coming soon and features an impressive Hugh Jackman sculpt with a "battle-damaged" look. His realistic body sculpt is a true work of art, with his torso and arms using a Silone material to hide the joints and keep him more "real."

On top of that, Wolvie is ditching his upper costume for a possible TVA jacket that can be remove, showing Logans war wounds underneath. As for accessories, Hot Toys has included a variety of swappable hands, claw hands, a loose mask, samurai sword, and more unraveled movie spoiler accessories. Pre-orders are not live but they will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a 2025 release date.

Wolverine Goes Shirtless with New 1/6 Hot Toys Figure

"The anticipation for "Deadpool & Wolverine" has reached a fever pitch as we approach its release date, as the movie marks the return of Hugh Jackman to his most celebrated character after 2017's Logan, which retired hit take on the character. After the reveal of the 1/6th scale Deadpool figure from the Deadpool & Wolverine collection, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th scale Wolverine (Jacket Version) collectible figure that replicates his alternate look."

"The highly-detailed collectible figure is crafted based on the appearance of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Features a battle damaged head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a realistic body design with torso and arms made of silicone material, inner metal skeleton with enhanced articulation range, the seamless neck and elbows design that create a smooth appearance, beautifully applied battle damage and distressed effects, a finely tailored jacket, weapons and accessories including katana, battle worn Wolverine helmet, multiple interchangeable hands for his dynamic poses, and a figure base."

