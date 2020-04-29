Star Wars Black Series Snowspeeder New Video and Images from Hasbro

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes back hits its 40th anniversary this year. Hasbro is taking full advantage of this and bringing out some amazing Empire Strikes Back collectibles. We have seen a lot of them get announced of the past couple of months from new additions to The Vintage Collection, Black Series, and even ESB Retro Re-releases. One thing fans are looking forward to is the upcoming Star Wars The Black Series Snowspeeder. This vehicle set will set for the 6inch scale figures and will come with a Dak Ralter. Hasbro recently releases a new video featuring some new up close looks at the iconic Hoth speeder. The Star Wars speeder is a perfectly crafted replica from what fans saw on the screen with weather effects, paint schemes, and cannons. Two figures will be able to fit inside of the cockpit so be on the lookout for the 6" Empire Strikes Back Pilot Luke Skywalker figure.

It is time to take on the Galaxy yourself and bring the Battle of Hoth home. The Star Wars Deluxe Smowspeeder with Dak Ralter figure is priced at $119.99. They figure is still one schedule for its July 2020 release date and pre-orders are still available for purchase and you can find them located here. Pre-orders are still up for Star Wars Empire Strikes Back Pilot Luke Skywalker to if you want to get the full effect of the deluxe set and you will be able to find him located here.

"Bigger is better! Celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with your very own Star Wars The Black Series Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary 6-Inch Scale Snowspeeder Deluxe Vehicle! Complete with a 6-inch Dak Ralter action figure gunner, this vehicle is true to the movie and ready to trip up an AT-AT. (Due to size restrictions, you're going to have to pretend to be the AT-AT in this scenario.) With real film weathering and cannons just like you saw on the original movie models, this is a gorgeous collectible – and a fun toy – you don't want to be without. Includes one 6-inch scale action figure, but seats up to two. AT-AT and other figures sold separately."