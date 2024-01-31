Posted in: Collectibles, Kotobukiya | Tagged: anime, Kotobukiya, my hero academia

New My Hero Academia Statue Arrives from Kotobukiya with Mt. Lady

The beauty and colossal power of Mt. Lady is coming to Kotobukiya as they debut their newest ArtFx J My Hero Academia statue

Article Summary New Kotobukiya ArtFx J statue features My Hero Academia's Mt. Lady.

Statue stands at 9.45", with dynamic color and detailing for collectors.

Mt. Lady joins other My Hero Academia characters in the ArtFxJ line.

Available for pre-order at $179.99 for a September 2024 release.

Get ready to witness the towering might of heroism with the latest anime addition to Kotobukiya's growing ArtFxJ statue lineup with the awe-inspiring Mt. Lady from My Hero Academia! Standing 9.45" tall and proud, this meticulously crafted statue captures the essence of this larger-than-life hero, known for her immense strength and formidable presence. With dynamic detailing and vibrant colors, Mt. Lady is brought to life in stunning detail, ready to leap into action and take the spotlight with her beauty and dynamic pose. From her iconic hero costume to the cheerful expression on her face, every aspect of this statue captures the fun that My Hero Academia brings to the table. Mt. Lady does not get a lot of collectibles, so seeing her get her own ArtFX J statue is fantastic for fans of the hit anime.

Whether you're a seasoned fan of My Hero Academia or new to the world of heroes and villains, this Mt. Lady ArtFxJ statue is sure to make a striking addition to your collection. If you need more My Hero fun on your shelves, then be sure to collect some of the other heroes with Mirko, Deku, Aizawa, Tomura Shigaraki, and much more. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of heroism with the Mt. Lady ArtFxJ statue that comes in at $179.99, a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are already online.

My Hero Academia ArtFx J Mt. Lady

"From the hit anime My Hero Academia, Mt. Lady, the budding Pro Hero with the Quirk of Gigantification, is joining Kotobukiya's lineup as a scale figure! She comes to life,12 winking as she strikes a gorgeous pose. The figure perfectly captures the moment she rushes to perform her hero duties as she heads to the scene, with her blonde hair fluttering in the wind making for a dynamic finish. Recreate the world of My Hero Academia by adding Mt. Lady to your collection today!"

