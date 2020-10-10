New Funko Soda Includes Roger Rabbit, Flash, Bebop, and More

NYCC has come and gone and many Funko fans are pleased with their scores. Earlier this week we also were greeted with another new episode of Funko's Fun TV. The short episode showed off some new reveals like the Big Boy Pop Town and new Ad Icons. However, there was one more reveal that sure had fans pretty excited for. More Funko Soda is on the way as Funko reveals 6 new figures from a variety of franchises. Starting things off first is the Hanna-Barbera cartoon Secret Squirrel. He will be limited to 8,000 pieces and will feature a metallic chase variant. The Flash races on in next to join some of the other DC Comics Funko Soda figures. The Flash will be limited to 15,000 pieces and will have the Reverse Flash as a chase variant. Coming out of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Bebop is ready to throw down. He will be limited to 12,500 and will feature a unique neon chase variant that will be a must-have for any TMNT fan. Mer-Man swims on in next from the Masters of the Universe for the next Funko Soda. The soda will be limited to only 7,000 pieces and will feature a blue chase variant. It seems all of the MOTU Funko Soda figures have been quite limited and this one will be a great addition to any fan of the series. Our next Soda reveal is standing large and in charge as the Ghostbusters Stay Puff Marshmallow Man is here. This Ghostbusters icon will be limited to 15,000 pieces and will have a red angry Stay Puff as the chase variant. The final reveal, and one of my favorites, is Roger Rabbit! This amazing Funko Soda will be limited to possibly 12,500 and will have a love-struck Roger Rabbit chase.

The Funko Soda line is still as popular as ever and the line continues. Each figure is a limited edition which will always make it fun to get your hands on. From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Disney and beyond these collectibles are amazing pieces for any collection. There is no release date on any of these Funko Soda Vinyls yet. Once Funko gives official release information we should see pre-orders go up and with the rate these fly off the shelves I highly recommend it. What Soda figure are you looking forward to getting your hands on?