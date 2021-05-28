Funko Announces Debuts New Disguise Pop Masks For Funkoween

Funko keeps the non-stop thrills with their huge assortment of Funkoween reveals include a brand new product reveal. This Funko has announced the Funko x Disguise Mask partnership giving collectors Halloween masks designed after their favorite Pop Vinyl characters. Four franchises are coming to life with this first wave of Pop Masks, with each having an adjustable strap allowing a simple fit for kids and adults. These masks might seem small on the pictures shown below, but they measure 14 -16" long with space for the eyes in the center of the mask. Starting us off first is DC Comics with three masks coming our way with Harley Quinn, Batman, and blue cowl Batman. We then travel to the world of The Nightmare Before Christmas as both Sally and Jack Skellington join in on the fun.

The spookiness continues, as IT and Ghostbusters are also getting these fun and adorable Disguise masks. Collectors can now become Pennywise or the Stay Puff Marshmallow Man this Halloween as they look for treats and dish out tricks. These Funko Masks are definitely something new and unique that Funko is trying to offer to adult and kid collectors. I imagine with their huge selection of Pop Vinyl figures; these mask designs can be endless changing up the Funko game as we know it. From parties to celebrations, collectors can now wear their favorite Pop heroes and villains with these super simplistic masks that would also make great wall decoration to any Pop collection. Each of these masks is set to release by September 2021, giving fans plenty of time to prepare the Pop themed Halloween party. They are each priced at $19.99 and can all be found located here. Be sure to pre-order the one you like, as who knows where or when these new Pop masks will be hitting stores this fall.