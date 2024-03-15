Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hulk, marvel, Sideshow Collectibles

Hulk Smashes His Way Into Sideshow Collectibles with New Marvel Statue

Sideshow Collection is embracing the Gamma Radiation with their latest set of Premium Format statues featuring the Legacy of the Hulk

Article Summary Marvel's Hulk smashes into Sideshow with a 29" tall, quarter scale Premium Format statue.

Capture the essence of the Avengers' mightiest with detailed green skin, purple pants, and action pose.

Statue pre-orders are open at $835, with an expected release in February 2025.

Sideshow's lineup will continue to celebrate Hulk's legacy with more collectibles to come.

Sideshow Collectibles is giving Marvel Comics a blast of gamma radiation as they debut their latest Premium Format. Make room for the Hulk as he is smashing his way with a brand new massive statue that comes in at 29" tall. Featuring a ripped and muscle physique, the Hulk is featured lunging into one of his smashing poses as the ground obliterates around him. This quarter scale statue captures the mightiest Avengers member in all exquisite detail, from his eye catching green skin, torn purple pants, and flowing black hair. A statue like thing really captures the pure power of the Hulk, and Sideshow Collectibles did an insane job bringing him to life. While he has played on both sides of good and evil in Marvel Comics this piece will be an impressive centerpiece to any Marvel Comics and Hulk fans collections. Pre-orders for this Incredible statue are already live and come in at a whopping $835, and he is set for a February 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more Hulk statues also coming soon from Sideshow that help capture the legacy of this gamma beast from over the years,

Hulk: Classic Premium Format Figure

"No one is stronger than Hulk!" Sideshow presents the Hulk: Classic Premium Format™ Figure, a rageful Marvel collectible inspired by Bruce Banner's powerful alter ego. HULK SMASH! Measuring 29" tall, 15" wide, and 18" deep, the Hulk: Classic Premium Format Figure surges off a base of rubble and rebar. The Jade Giant's sheer size and heft break the very pavement beneath his bare feet as he leaps into action. With a scowl and his big fists raised high in the air, he prepares to pummel anything in his path. Better get out of the way!"

"This quarter scale, fully sculpted Hulk collectible depicts the big, mean, green Gamma-mutate at his strongest — and angriest. Massive and muscular, the self-proclaimed monster is painted in his signature deep green tone. He wears tattered purple shorts, stretched over his large legs to indicate the garment has barely survived Dr. Banner's physical transformation. Only his shaggy black hair remains as a remnant of the timid man he once was. Take your collection through the Green Door and bring home the Hulk: Classic Premium Format Figure today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!