Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals Possible 2000LE Umbrella Academy Pop

Funko ends day 2 of their New York Comic Con 2020 with their Pop Television line, and the new hit show Umbrella Academy. Even though the show just had its second season go live, Funko is taking us back to season 1 with a bloody version Young Ben. The popularity of the show has skyrocketed so that this Umbrella Academy Pop will be a highlight of many fans this year. However, this Pop might be a little harder to find this year as it could be limited to only 2000 pieces. While the main Funko release showed no limited edition number, the Funko App has a different story with a recently uploaded box packaging. The NYCC 2020 sticker clearly shows off the 2000LE but could be a simple error on the boxes design. If this is the case, this will be the hottest figure of the entire convention, just like how Black Lightning was for SDCC 2020. Will you be going after this Umbrella Academy collectible to finish your set?

New York Comic Con 2020 was supposed to take place on October 8th through the 11th of this year. Just like previous conventions that have been canceled (Emerald City, WonderExpo, San Diego), Funko will be having replacing NYCC with Virtual Con 4.0. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big online event. Most of these Pops will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Walmart, Target, Hot Topic, and more. Going off of the last online event, the Funko-Shop will have a 50/50 chance of getting your hands on an official NYCC sticker. If the rumor is true and Umbrella Academy Bloody Ben is limited to 2,000 pieces then he will mostly be only available at the Funko-Shop. Fans will be able to find him here when the event takes place which still has yet to be determined. The shared exclusives list also has not been released but we should see it by the end of the week. We can only hope Funko does a better job with these releases unlike the fiasco of their SDCC 2020 launch. Stay tuned for new NYCC 2020 Funko reveals as they release throughout the day.