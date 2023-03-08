Make Room for The Bad Batch's Wrecker with Hot Toys Newest Release The Bad Batch has returned to Hot Toys as the infamous Clone Force 99 team continues to arrive in 1/6 scale format

Your The Bad Batch team can now be complete as Hot Toys finishes off their 1/6 scale squad with Wrecker. This lovable brute is ready to take on clankers and the Empire with this impressive 13" tall figure. Just like the rest of the clones, he will come with two sculpts with helmeted and unmasked designs. These figures feature also showcase a more realistic design of the character captured in their animated style. Hot Toys does a remarkable job of giving each member an updated look and bringing them to life, making Star Wars fans ecstatic.

Star Wars will notice the detailed scar texture on his face and weathered armor, staying true to his appearance in The Bad Batch, which is always a nice touch. As for accessories, Wrecker will come with a knife, his signature meaty blaster, and a variety of swappable hands for maximum displayability. These figures are beautifully crafted, and they are a must-have collectible for any fan of the beloved new series. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker is priced at $290, he is set for a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Hot Toys Brings the Pain with the Arrival of Wrecker

"The boisterous bruiser of Clone Force 99, a group of elite soldiers known as the Bad Batch, Wrecker is a tower of a soldier, with powerful muscles that make him far stronger than the average clone. He earns his nickname well, as he has a flair for barreling through any obstacle thrown his way and serves as the resident demolitions expert — a job he performs with much enthusiasm."

"Sideshow and Hot Toys is delighted to present the Wrecker Sixth Scale Collectible Figure for fans to add another Bad Batch member to their collection! The collectible figure features Wrecker's armor and helmet with weathering effects and unique markings, an interchangeable head sculpt with realistic likeness, a blaster, a blade, and a display base! The explosive member of the Bad Batch team will be an excellent addition to your Star Wars collectible collection!"

The Wrecker Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Wrecker in the Star Wars: The Bad Batch series

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression, scar, milky-white left eye and detailed skin texture

One (1) newly crafted helmet with weathering effects

Specially applied grayish black colored painting on armor with red markings, special signet, and distressed effects

Approximately 33 cm tall

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of dagger-holding hands One (1) pistol holding right hands

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Wrecker armor with red markings, special signet, dagger holster, and distressed effects

One (1) black-colored fabric under-suit

Weapons:

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) blade

Accessories:

One (1) military backpack (with magnetic feature)

Figure stand with Star Wars logo, character nameplate and graphic card