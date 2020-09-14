Funko NYCC 2020 Reveals – Disney's Up, Ad Icons, and Harry Potter

The Funko New York Comic Con reveals continue with some heavy hitters this time. Starting us off is a special Movie Moment Pop from the Disney Pixar animated film Up. This will make the 3rd time that the film makes its way to getting a convention exclusive. This touching scene will come to life in any collectors home and will most likely be a BoxLunch exclusive. Nothing is confirmed until Funko reveals the shared exclusives at the end of the week. Next, we get another Ad Icon with the delicious Dum Dums suckers with Drum Man. This retro icon comes all the from 1966 to give fans a taste of his newest Funko Pop collectible just in time for NYCC. Last but not least is from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with two new exclusives. Adding to the World Cup set is Ron Weasley from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire who will now join Harry and his sibling with exclusives. This just leaves Hermione left to complete the set so be on the look out for her next time. Fans will also be getting the Weasley house also know as The Burrow as a Funko Pop Town. The Pop Town will come with Ron's Mom, Molly Weasley and a must have for any fan of the Wizarding World.

The Funko Virtual Con 4.0 has been officially announced and that means a new selection of Funko Pops is being revealed for the event. Just like San Diego Comic Con, these will all be released on the Funko-Shop in one big event. Some (not all) will be getting shared exclusives that will hit the usual chain of retailers like GameStop, Hot Topic, Target, Entertainment Earth, and more. Going off of the past Virtual Cons, the Funko-Shop will be the only way to get the official NYCC 2020 sticker and it with a 50/50 chance. New York Comic Con 2020 was expected to between October 8-11, 2020 so expect a Funko-Shop launch around then here. Most shared exclusives will most likely launch online at 12:01 October 9th as well as in-store that day while other online releases will happen throughout the day with Amazon, Entertainment Earth, and Walgreens. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all other NYCC 2020 reveals as they get announced.