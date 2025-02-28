Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, mattel

The DC Multiverse Ends as DC Comics Debuts New Mattel Partnership

DC Comics is about to change up collections as Mattel announces their new Multi-Year Licensing Partnership for 2026

Article Summary Mattel to replace McFarlane in 2026, ending the DC Multiverse collectibles line.

A renewed partnership marks DC Comics' revival with Mattel's new licensing deal.

McFarlane’s DC lines to vanish; last chance to grab those iconic figures.

Mattel aims to bring iconic DC characters to life with new innovations.

A Crisis on Infinite Earths has arrived as the DC Multiverse is coming to an end in 2026. That is right, Mattel has announced a new multi-year licensing partnership with Warner Bros. to give new life to DC Comics, yet again. In 2019, Mattel originally lost the license to McFarlane Toys, who has been steadily dropping new collectibles ever since. Their DC Multiverse line seemed like a huge success, with new 7" scale figures constantly being released, but the line will seemingly end in the second half of 2026. This will easily give McFarlane Toys plenty of time to wrap things up, and hopefully, Mattel can take a page out of their book for this next era of DC Comics collectibles.

Mattel's previous wave of figures was 6" but was not on the same level of detail that the DC Multiverse is now, and these new ones even have fabric capes! Since Mattel has been successful with the Masters of the Universe Masterverse line, one can hope they will have some great releases. Sadly, this most likely means all of McFarlane's DC lines will be vanishing with DC Super Powers, DC Retro, and the DC Multiverse unless Mattel decides to continue them. So enjoy one more year of the DC Multiverse and get your missing McFarlane Toys DC Comics figures while you can, as the Doomsday Clock is ticking. Check out some of the press release below:

Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Multi-Year Partnership

"Mattel, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products today announced a global, multi-year licensing agreement utilizing DC's entire library of beloved characters and legendary storytelling. Through the partnership, Mattel is awarded the global licensing rights to develop and market a full range of DC-themed action figures, playsets, accessories, role play products, and adult collectibles starting in the second half of 2026. The agreement spans all DC stories and characters including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and many more."

"Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: "It is an incredibly proud milestone to welcome DC back to Mattel. We look forward to leveraging our Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product design, and innovation to bring DC's popular characters to life across all channels. This renewed partnership will reflect our shared passion for engaging and inspiring fans and collectors of all ages."

